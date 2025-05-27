Left Menu

JioBlackRock Asset Management Ventures Ahead with SEBI Approval

JioBlackRock Asset Management, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received SEBI approval to start offering mutual fund investments in India. Combining digital prowess and global expertise, the venture aims to transform asset management, introducing innovative, accessible products to retail and institutional investors alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:03 IST
JioBlackRock Asset Management Ventures Ahead with SEBI Approval
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, JioBlackRock Asset Management, a partnership between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has secured regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to begin operations as an investment manager. This joint undertaking aims to revolutionize mutual fund investments for both individual and institutional investors across India.

The collaboration capitalizes on Jio's extensive digital network and deep market knowledge, paired with BlackRock's international investment experience and advanced risk management technology. Clients can expect attractive pricing, transparent operations, and innovative product offerings, utilizing BlackRock's acclaimed risk management platform, including their Aladdin system.

With plans to unveil new investment products in the coming months, JioBlackRock emphasizes a digital-first approach to meet the needs of the modern Indian investor. Headed by newly appointed CEO Sid Swaminathan, who brings over two decades of experience, the venture promises to empower investors and expand access to the capital markets, supporting India's transition from a nation of savers to active investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025