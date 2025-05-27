JioBlackRock Asset Management Ventures Ahead with SEBI Approval

In a significant milestone, JioBlackRock Asset Management, a partnership between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has secured regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to begin operations as an investment manager. This joint undertaking aims to revolutionize mutual fund investments for both individual and institutional investors across India.

The collaboration capitalizes on Jio's extensive digital network and deep market knowledge, paired with BlackRock's international investment experience and advanced risk management technology. Clients can expect attractive pricing, transparent operations, and innovative product offerings, utilizing BlackRock's acclaimed risk management platform, including their Aladdin system.

With plans to unveil new investment products in the coming months, JioBlackRock emphasizes a digital-first approach to meet the needs of the modern Indian investor. Headed by newly appointed CEO Sid Swaminathan, who brings over two decades of experience, the venture promises to empower investors and expand access to the capital markets, supporting India's transition from a nation of savers to active investors.

