JioBlackRock Asset Management Ventures Ahead with SEBI Approval
JioBlackRock Asset Management, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received SEBI approval to start offering mutual fund investments in India. Combining digital prowess and global expertise, the venture aims to transform asset management, introducing innovative, accessible products to retail and institutional investors alike.
- Country:
- India
In a significant milestone, JioBlackRock Asset Management, a partnership between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has secured regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to begin operations as an investment manager. This joint undertaking aims to revolutionize mutual fund investments for both individual and institutional investors across India.
The collaboration capitalizes on Jio's extensive digital network and deep market knowledge, paired with BlackRock's international investment experience and advanced risk management technology. Clients can expect attractive pricing, transparent operations, and innovative product offerings, utilizing BlackRock's acclaimed risk management platform, including their Aladdin system.
With plans to unveil new investment products in the coming months, JioBlackRock emphasizes a digital-first approach to meet the needs of the modern Indian investor. Headed by newly appointed CEO Sid Swaminathan, who brings over two decades of experience, the venture promises to empower investors and expand access to the capital markets, supporting India's transition from a nation of savers to active investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Dhruv Consultancy Wins Key Railway Project Under India's SAGARMALA Initiative
Nimbus Realty Backs Indian Deaf Cricket Team for World League
Mitsu Chem Plast Triumphs at India Risk Management Awards
India Shines at UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025