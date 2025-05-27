A Song for ERESHA: Redefining Indian Dance Cinema

Art Centrix Space in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, recently set the stage for an exclusive preview of 'A Song for ERESHA,' the latest film by renowned Bharatanatyam performer Savitha Sastry and director AK Srikanth. This special screening, held on May 21, attracted media professionals, cultural influencers, and performing arts enthusiasts.

Scheduled for theatrical and OTT release in the US, UK, and Canada by August 2025, followed by India, 'A Song for ERESHA' is poised as a pivotal production merging classical Indian dance with poignant storytelling. The narrative delves into Eresha's, head of a celebrated arts institute, turmoil as unexpected romantic developments threaten her institution and personal world. The film boasts a largely female cast, including over a hundred classical dancers, and introduces Bengali actress Mayurakshi Sen alongside notable performances by Mekha Rajan and Arshya Lakshman.

The film's immersive auditory journey is crafted by Grammy-nominated composer Abhay Nayampally, renowned for working with global icons like Spyro Gyra's Tom Schuman. Directed and penned by AK Srikanth, known for his award-winning works 'Slow Rivers' and 'Colors: White,' 'A Song for ERESHA' serves as an homage to Indian classical art's power both on stage and in cinema. As the film gears up for its global debut, it aims to redefine Bharatanatyam's cinematic portrayal for an international audience.

