Hyatt Plans 50% Room Growth in Africa by 2030, Expands Luxury and Lifestyle Brands

Global hospitality giant Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced an ambitious expansion strategy in Africa, projecting an approximate 50% growth in hotel rooms across the continent by the end of 2030. This builds on the company’s significant momentum over the past two years, during which it recorded a 51% increase in available rooms, driven by new brand entries and landmark property openings in key African markets.

The announcement underscores Hyatt’s long-term commitment to Africa, both as a rapidly growing tourism and business hub and a region of diverse cultural appeal and development opportunity. The expansion aligns with the group’s focus on curating experiences for global travelers and World of Hyatt members, while also fostering partnerships that contribute to local economies.

“Last year marked a breakthrough year for Hyatt in Africa, and we’re just getting started,” said Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Hyatt, Middle East and Africa. “Our growth across key leisure and business hubs reflects a strategic focus on having hotels where our guests and World of Hyatt members want to travel most.”

Recent Openings: Expanding Brand Footprints

Hyatt’s accelerated expansion has been marked by several high-profile openings that introduced the brand to new countries and diversified its presence in existing markets. Notable additions over the past two years include:

Park Hyatt Marrakech (Morocco) – Launched in 2024, this luxury resort boasts striking views of the Atlas Mountains and direct access to the Al Maaden Golf Course, cementing Hyatt’s luxury presence in North Africa.

Hyatt Centric Cairo West (Egypt) – Opened in October 2024, this art-themed hotel marked the Hyatt Centric brand's African debut, offering proximity to the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Hyatt Regency Harare – The Meikles (Zimbabwe) – A landmark renovation project and the first Hyatt hotel in Zimbabwe, this property brings together heritage architecture, luxury hospitality, and easy access to Harare’s cultural core.

Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands (Kenya) – A sophisticated urban oasis offering dynamic amenities and world-class service in the heart of Nairobi’s vibrant Westlands district.

Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands & Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands (Kenya) – Opened in March 2025, this dual-branded development is Hyatt’s first of its kind in Africa. Situated along Lower Kabete Road, the properties offer two distinct hospitality experiences under one roof, catering to both short-term business travelers and long-stay guests. Its central location near Westgate Mall, Karura Forest, and the Nairobi National Museum makes it an attractive choice for leisure and corporate clients alike.

Upcoming Openings: Entering New African Markets

Looking ahead, Hyatt is preparing to launch new properties in previously untapped African destinations, with two key developments on the near horizon:

Hyatt Regency Lagos Ikeja (Nigeria) – Marking Hyatt’s expansion into Nigeria, this hotel will serve as a business and lifestyle hub in one of West Africa’s largest metropolitan centers.

Park Hyatt Johannesburg (South Africa) – Scheduled to open later in 2025 following a comprehensive transformation of The Winston Hotel, this ultra-luxury boutique property will offer just 31 bespoke guestrooms in a serene, art-deco setting, combining understated elegance with personalized service.

“This is an exciting chapter in the growth of Hyatt’s portfolio across Africa,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, Senior Vice President Development, Hyatt, EAME. “We are proud to collaborate with our trusted owners to thoughtfully introduce Hyatt’s diverse brands to both new and established markets across the region.”

Anchoring in High-Growth Urban and Leisure Markets

Hyatt’s footprint in Africa already includes well-established properties in South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. Each of these markets plays a critical role in Hyatt’s strategy of anchoring in key leisure destinations and rapidly developing business hubs.

Among Hyatt’s signature properties:

Park Hyatt Zanzibar – Nestled in Stone Town, this 62-room luxury haven offers a tranquil retreat amid the historical charm of Zanzibar’s alleyways, markets, and mosques.

Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro – A modern five-star hotel with stunning views of the Tanzanian coastline, located in the heart of Dar es Salaam.

Hyatt Regency Cape Town – A culturally immersive hotel in the vibrant Bo-Kaap neighborhood, offering views of Table Mountain and easy access to Cape Town’s historic and commercial districts.

A Tailored Growth Model for African Travelers

Hyatt’s Africa strategy reflects a deliberate and localized approach to expansion, with an emphasis on:

Dual-branded developments that appeal to varied traveler profiles.

Luxury and lifestyle experiences that resonate with both international visitors and domestic guests.

Partnerships with local developers and owners who understand market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Sustainable practices and community engagement that reflect Hyatt’s global standards of social responsibility.

The brand’s momentum is also supported by a strong pipeline of World of Hyatt loyalty program members, whose preferences for destination-rich experiences, design-forward accommodations, and wellness-focused offerings have helped shape the brand’s African evolution.

Looking Forward: 2030 and Beyond

As global tourism rebounds and intra-African travel increases, Hyatt’s 2030 goal of 50% room growth in Africa positions it as a leading player in shaping the continent’s hospitality landscape. With a diverse brand portfolio, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of regional trends, Hyatt is well-positioned to meet the needs of Africa’s growing middle class, expanding diaspora, and rising number of international visitors.

From the windswept medinas of Marrakech to the urban heart of Lagos, Hyatt’s expansion is not just about rooms—it’s about creating transformational spaces that elevate the African travel experience.