Punjab's Potash Potential: Unveiling Economic Opportunities
Punjab Mining Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal urges Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for a swift survey on potash deposits in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts. A comprehensive survey is crucial for economic growth and reducing import dependence. The effort marks Punjab's commitment to mineral exploration.
Punjab's Mining, Geology, and Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, recently met with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy to discuss the pressing need to expedite a survey for potash deposits in the state.
Goyal highlighted the presence of potash in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, a mineral India largely imports. He pressed for urgent completion of the geological survey, emphasizing its economic potential.
Reddy assured positive action, instructing officials to draft an action plan for the survey's swift execution. Goyal remains optimistic about Punjab's strategic role in mineral self-sufficiency.
