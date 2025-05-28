Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Canary Islands
A migrant boat carrying around 180 people capsized near El Hierro, Spain, resulting in at least six deaths as rescuers attempted to escort it to safety. The vessel sank near La Restinga harbour. Many migrants, including children, were rescued, highlighting the perilous Atlantic migration route.
At least six individuals lost their lives when a migrant boat capsized off the coast of El Hierro in the Canary Islands. The vessel, carrying about 180 people, sank as it was being escorted to La Restinga harbour by rescuers.
The tumult occurred after passengers appeared to rush to one side, causing the fragile boat to tip over. Television footage captured the dramatic event, showing migrants, including children, tossed into the tumultuous waters, struggling for survival as rescuers threw life preservers.
The Atlantic migration route remains perilous, with rough seas frequently capsizing the fragile crafts. The number of migrants braving the journey has escalated recently, posing greater challenges for rescue operations in these dangerous waters.
