Heathrow Resilience: Lessons from a Major Power Outage

A review found Heathrow Airport responded effectively to a March power outage that closed the hub for nearly a day. Led by Ruth Kelly, the review commended swift operational restoration and recommended improvements for future incidents, ensuring enhanced incident response capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:58 IST
A recent review has commended London's Heathrow Airport for its swift response to a significant power outage in March, which forced the temporary closure of the UK's largest hub.

The review, overseen by former transport minister Ruth Kelly, praised the airport for restoring full operations smoothly by the following day.

It also highlighted several areas for improvement, recommending enhanced strategies to bolster the airport's response to future major incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

