Reviving the Looms: Unions Demand NTC Mills Resurgence
Unions representing workers from the National Textile Corporation's 22 mills are demanding their reopening, after closures due to COVID in 2020. Over 20,000 workers face hardships as salaries remain unpaid. Discussions consider privatization or joint ventures, amidst damaged machinery and valuable assets worth over Rs 5,000 crore.
Unions representing workers from 22 mills of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) are pressing for the reopening of units shut down five years ago.
The closures were initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving over 20,000 employees and their families struggling financially. Sachin Ahir of Shiv Sena (UBT) emphasized the urgent need to resume operations, or consider privatisation or government-private ventures.
Located across nine states, including Maharashtra, these mills possess assets worth more than Rs 5,000 crore. Legal actions by unions seek to recover pending bonuses and salaries, while machinery continues to degrade, sparking fears of permanent shutdowns.
