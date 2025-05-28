Left Menu

Trust Peaks in EU Amid Global Tensions

Trust in the European Union is at its highest since 2007, with 52% of Europeans expressing confidence in the EU. The Eurobarometer poll highlights robust support for EU policies and the euro, amid global tensions and challenges, particularly with the U.S. and issues concerning Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:28 IST
Trust in the European Union has soared to its highest level in nearly two decades, a new report revealed on Wednesday. As tensions rise globally, notably with the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration, 52% of EU citizens now place their faith in the union, marking a significant increase since 2007.

The Eurobarometer poll, conducted by the European Commission, underscores the growing confidence of younger Europeans aged 15-24, with 59% supporting the EU. However, trust in national governments remains low, with only 36% of respondents expressing confidence.

Amid mounting tensions, particularly following Trump's tariff threats, support for the euro and EU integration is strong. Notably, 74% of EU citizens back the economic and monetary union. Concerns over Russia also boost support for EU security policies, with an 81% approval for a unified defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

