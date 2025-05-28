Trust Peaks in EU Amid Global Tensions

Trust in the European Union has soared to its highest level in nearly two decades, a new report revealed on Wednesday. As tensions rise globally, notably with the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration, 52% of EU citizens now place their faith in the union, marking a significant increase since 2007.

The Eurobarometer poll, conducted by the European Commission, underscores the growing confidence of younger Europeans aged 15-24, with 59% supporting the EU. However, trust in national governments remains low, with only 36% of respondents expressing confidence.

Amid mounting tensions, particularly following Trump's tariff threats, support for the euro and EU integration is strong. Notably, 74% of EU citizens back the economic and monetary union. Concerns over Russia also boost support for EU security policies, with an 81% approval for a unified defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)