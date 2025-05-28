Left Menu

Cracking Down on E-Commerce's Dark Patterns: Government's Stern Warning to Online Giants

The Indian government has urged e-commerce platforms to adhere to guidelines preventing 'dark patterns'—deceptive design tactics that mislead consumers. Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the importance of fair practices, warning of legal action against non-compliance. Major platforms are directed to internal audits and compliance, ensuring consumer rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST
Cracking Down on E-Commerce's Dark Patterns: Government's Stern Warning to Online Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has issued a firm directive to major e-commerce platforms, demanding adherence to specified guidelines aimed at eradicating 'dark patterns' from online and offline marketplaces. These deceptive user interface designs manipulate consumers into unwanted decisions, endangering fairness in consumer transactions.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability during a meeting with over 50 e-commerce stakeholders, including giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meta. The platforms must conduct internal audits and submit reports to the Department of Consumer Affairs, ensuring compliance with the 13 identified dark patterns, such as False Urgency and Basket Sneaking.

Failure to comply will invoke legal actions as per the law. The government is committed to protecting consumer interests and has already issued numerous notices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Stakeholders are urged to build trust proactively and eliminate these deceptive practices before intervention is required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025