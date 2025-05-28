Cracking Down on E-Commerce's Dark Patterns: Government's Stern Warning to Online Giants

The Indian government has issued a firm directive to major e-commerce platforms, demanding adherence to specified guidelines aimed at eradicating 'dark patterns' from online and offline marketplaces. These deceptive user interface designs manipulate consumers into unwanted decisions, endangering fairness in consumer transactions.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability during a meeting with over 50 e-commerce stakeholders, including giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meta. The platforms must conduct internal audits and submit reports to the Department of Consumer Affairs, ensuring compliance with the 13 identified dark patterns, such as False Urgency and Basket Sneaking.

Failure to comply will invoke legal actions as per the law. The government is committed to protecting consumer interests and has already issued numerous notices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Stakeholders are urged to build trust proactively and eliminate these deceptive practices before intervention is required.

(With inputs from agencies.)