Malawi's Ratification Pushes WTO Fisheries Subsidies Deal Closer to Enforcement

On May 28, 2025, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reached a major milestone in its efforts to promote sustainable ocean governance and environmental protection. Malawi formally deposited its instrument of acceptance for the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, becoming the 100th member to do so. The instrument was presented by Malawi’s WTO Ambassador Caroline Bwanali-Mussa to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva.

This symbolic and substantive moment marks significant progress toward the enforcement of the landmark multilateral agreement. With Malawi's support, only 11 more ratifications are required to bring the agreement into full legal force under WTO rules, which require acceptance from two-thirds of the organization’s 164 members—equivalent to 111 countries.

Global Call to Action for Sustainable Fisheries

Director-General Okonjo-Iweala praised Malawi’s contribution, underscoring the urgency of tackling global marine resource depletion:

“The depletion of marine fish stocks globally requires our urgent collective action. I thank Malawi for joining this crucial collective effort. With Malawi's instrument of acceptance, we have reached a milestone for putting into motion a multilateral deal that will support more sustainable use of our oceans and fisheries for current and future generations.”

The agreement, which was unanimously adopted by ministers at the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in Geneva in June 2022, represents a historic step toward addressing some of the most destructive forms of subsidies that contribute to overfishing, environmental degradation, and illegal activities on the high seas.

Malawi’s Role as a Landlocked Champion of Sustainability

Despite being a landlocked country, Malawi has taken a principled stance in favor of ocean sustainability and global environmental governance. Ambassador Caroline Bwanali-Mussa reaffirmed the country’s commitment to multilateralism and environmental protection:

“Although we are not a coastal country, we fully support WTO members' collective efforts to protect the environment, conserve global fish stocks, and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.”

She highlighted the importance of aquatic ecosystems for inland communities as well, noting that millions depend on these environments for food security, employment, health, and climate resilience—concerns that extend well beyond coastal nations.

What the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies Covers

The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies introduces binding rules designed to reduce harmful subsidies that contribute to the depletion of marine fish populations and distort global fish trade. The core provisions of the agreement include:

Prohibiting subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Banning subsidies for fishing on overfished stocks where such subsidies undermine recovery efforts.

Halting subsidies for vessels operating in unregulated high seas areas, outside any regional fisheries management organization.

These disciplines aim to strike a balance between preserving marine ecosystems and supporting sustainable livelihoods in fishing communities.

Support for Developing and Least-Developed Members

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by developing and least-developed countries (LDCs), the agreement includes provisions for technical assistance and capacity-building. A special fund has been established to help these countries implement the agreement and fulfill their new obligations under WTO rules.

This support covers areas such as monitoring and enforcement, legal reforms, transparency improvements, and data collection to ensure compliance with the subsidy prohibitions. The fund is expected to play a vital role in leveling the playing field while promoting sustainable practices across all WTO member states.

The Road Ahead: Final Ratifications and Future Negotiations

With 100 WTO members having formally accepted the agreement, momentum is building for its full entry into force. The remaining 11 ratifications are anticipated in the coming months, especially as global awareness of marine biodiversity loss and food insecurity grows.

Beyond this initial phase, WTO members are continuing negotiations to address unresolved issues related to fisheries subsidies, with the goal of developing a second wave of rules that will further restrict subsidies that fuel overcapacity and overfishing.

These ongoing negotiations are essential to strengthening the global fisheries governance framework, ensuring that the world’s oceans remain a source of food, income, and ecological balance for generations to come.

A Pivotal Moment for Multilateral Environmental Cooperation

Malawi’s ratification symbolizes the universal importance of the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, transcending geography to unite coastal and inland nations under a shared environmental vision. As the 100th member to support the agreement, Malawi has helped push the global community closer to a crucial turning point in efforts to halt the degradation of ocean ecosystems.

Once fully enforced, the agreement will mark a groundbreaking achievement for the WTO in crafting environmental disciplines that align trade with sustainability, multilateralism, and equity.