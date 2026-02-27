In a striking display of cultural exchange, Moscow's frosty landscapes have become hot tourist spots for visitors from the Arabian Peninsula. With temperatures well below zero, adventurous tourists from Oman, the UAE, and Qatar experience the thrill of Russian winter through husky sled rides and high-speed hovercraft races on icy surfaces.

Moscow's shift toward the Middle East, amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, has spurred a surge in Arabic-speaking visitors. Enhanced travel arrangements, direct flights, and visa-free access have attracted increased numbers of Gulf tourists, who are exploring Russia's snowy vistas via hot air balloon rides and other unique winter activities.

Despite challenges like heightened security and sanctions limiting digital transactions, the tourism industry in Moscow is witnessing growth from Gulf nations. Tourists invest in lavish experiences, reflecting the shift in Russia's international tourism dynamics, even as geopolitical tensions present logistical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)