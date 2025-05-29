Left Menu

Economic Clouds Loom as Jobless Claims Surge Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Amid rising tariffs and economic uncertainty, jobless claims in the United States increased more than expected, particularly affecting Michigan. The Labor Department reported a surge in jobless benefits applications, while corporate profits saw substantial declines. Economists express concern about potential economic downturns despite slight market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New data from the U.S. Labor Department reveals that Americans filing for jobless benefits have surged beyond expectations. With the unemployment rate showing signs of an uptick in May, economists warn of potential economic instability as tariffs continue to overshadow the economic forecast.

The increase was notably seen in Michigan, a central hub for motor vehicle assembly, highlighting the specific industry challenges exacerbated by hefty tariffs on auto parts. Meanwhile, a significant judicial ruling halted many of former President Trump's proposed tariffs, sparking further economic uncertainty despite offering some relief.

The broader economic outlook dims as corporate profits fall sharply, marking the highest decline in over four years. Economists and business leaders voice concerns, cautioning this labor market trend could signal more profound economic challenges ahead, further compounded by ongoing trade policy unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

