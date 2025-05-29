Economic Clouds Loom as Jobless Claims Surge Amid Tariff Uncertainty

New data from the U.S. Labor Department reveals that Americans filing for jobless benefits have surged beyond expectations. With the unemployment rate showing signs of an uptick in May, economists warn of potential economic instability as tariffs continue to overshadow the economic forecast.

The increase was notably seen in Michigan, a central hub for motor vehicle assembly, highlighting the specific industry challenges exacerbated by hefty tariffs on auto parts. Meanwhile, a significant judicial ruling halted many of former President Trump's proposed tariffs, sparking further economic uncertainty despite offering some relief.

The broader economic outlook dims as corporate profits fall sharply, marking the highest decline in over four years. Economists and business leaders voice concerns, cautioning this labor market trend could signal more profound economic challenges ahead, further compounded by ongoing trade policy unpredictability.

