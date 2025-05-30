PM Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Bihar's Karakat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar on Thursday, embarking on a two-day visit focused on inaugurating and laying the foundation for various development projects valued at over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat.

The PM is set to enhance the region's power infrastructure with the initiation of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, stage-II in Aurangabad, aiming for energy security in Bihar and beyond. Road infrastructure will also see significant upgrades, including multiple highway projects and a new Ganga bridge, created to boost connectivity and economic growth.

Modi's visit coincides with a political rally as the state gears up for assembly polls. His commitment to modernizing Bihar is celebrated widely among BJP supporters, underscored by Thursday's roadshow in Patna and encouragement to local party leaders to gear up for electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)