Rohit Jawa's Enhanced Remuneration and HUL's Strategic Moves in FY25

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reports a notable 3.75% rise in Managing Director Rohit Jawa's remuneration for the fiscal year 2025, reaching a total of Rs 23.23 crore. The comprehensive package comprises a Rs 3.65 crore salary, alongside bonuses and long-term incentives. Such remuneration stands at 146.47 times greater than the median employee's pay.

The annual report also points to an 8.46% decrease in permanent staff numbers, with HUL employing 6,604 permanent staff as of March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year's 7,215. Employee salaries have seen a median increase of 8.39%, amid a challenging market landscape characterized by variable commodity prices and changing consumer behaviors.

As the company navigates fluctuating demand, HUL remains committed to advancing its market position, exemplified by strategic acquisitions like Minimalist and divestments such as the Pureit water business. Chairman Nitin Paranjpe emphasizes India's promising economic landscape, driven by technological growth and a burgeoning middle class.