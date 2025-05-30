Left Menu

Rohit Jawa's Enhanced Remuneration and HUL's Strategic Moves in FY25

Hindustan Unilever Limited's Managing Director, Rohit Jawa, saw a 3.75% increase in his remuneration for FY25, amounting to Rs 23.23 crore. The company reported a decrease in permanent employees and continued to focus on market competitiveness. HUL also made strategic moves, including the acquisition of Minimalist and divestment of Pureit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reports a notable 3.75% rise in Managing Director Rohit Jawa's remuneration for the fiscal year 2025, reaching a total of Rs 23.23 crore. The comprehensive package comprises a Rs 3.65 crore salary, alongside bonuses and long-term incentives. Such remuneration stands at 146.47 times greater than the median employee's pay.

The annual report also points to an 8.46% decrease in permanent staff numbers, with HUL employing 6,604 permanent staff as of March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year's 7,215. Employee salaries have seen a median increase of 8.39%, amid a challenging market landscape characterized by variable commodity prices and changing consumer behaviors.

As the company navigates fluctuating demand, HUL remains committed to advancing its market position, exemplified by strategic acquisitions like Minimalist and divestments such as the Pureit water business. Chairman Nitin Paranjpe emphasizes India's promising economic landscape, driven by technological growth and a burgeoning middle class.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

