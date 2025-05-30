Boosting MSMEs: Credit, Technology, and Future Prospects
The government aims to bolster micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by enhancing credit availability and leveraging technology. Officials highlight MSMEs' resilience post-COVID, their employment contribution, and the importance of technological advancement to overcome productivity and market challenges.
The government is focusing on increasing credit availability and technological advances to support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), an official announced at a recent industry gathering.
Addressing CII's Annual General Meeting, Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, emphasized India's rapid economic growth and the resilience of MSMEs post-COVID.
Industry leaders discussed challenges such as market access and the need for innovation hubs, emphasizing the role of technology in bridging productivity gaps and reducing operational costs.
