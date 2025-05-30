Left Menu

Boosting MSMEs: Credit, Technology, and Future Prospects

The government aims to bolster micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by enhancing credit availability and leveraging technology. Officials highlight MSMEs' resilience post-COVID, their employment contribution, and the importance of technological advancement to overcome productivity and market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is focusing on increasing credit availability and technological advances to support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), an official announced at a recent industry gathering.

Addressing CII's Annual General Meeting, Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, emphasized India's rapid economic growth and the resilience of MSMEs post-COVID.

Industry leaders discussed challenges such as market access and the need for innovation hubs, emphasizing the role of technology in bridging productivity gaps and reducing operational costs.

