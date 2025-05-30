Mega Development Unveiled: PM Modi's Vision for a Transformed Kanpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, worth over Rs 47,600 crore, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and transport enhancements to bolster the region's connectivity and economic growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 15 transformative development projects in Kanpur, totaling over Rs 47,600 crore. This ambitious initiative includes the inauguration of a new section of the Kanpur metro rail project, significantly boosting urban transport and connectivity.
Among the key projects was the inauguration of a 660-MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project aimed at enhancing energy capacity. Additionally, the prime minister laid the groundwork for multiple energy infrastructure projects to meet growing demands, including substations in various sectors of Greater Noida.
Modi also emphasized sustainability with the inauguration of a tertiary treatment plant in Kanpur, highlighting water conservation efforts. Further, crucial road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity, especially in relation to the Kanpur Defence Node, were announced.
