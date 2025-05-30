New Rail Division Established: Jammu Takes Center Stage

The Railway Ministry has officially designated Jammu as a new rail division under the Northern Railway zone, with operations commencing on June 1, 2025, according to a gazette notification issued on May 29, 2025.

The Jammu division, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, has been carved out of the existing Firozpur Division. The newly constituted division covers strategic railway sections, including Pathankot to Jammu, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan to Baramulla, and more, totaling significant track kilometers.

The notification details the jurisdictional adjustments between the new Jammu division and the existing Firozpur division. The divisional boundaries are clearly defined to ensure a smooth transition and operational efficiency for the rail ecosystem in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)