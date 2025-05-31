B L Kashyap & Sons Reports Resilient Q4 Growth Amid Sector Challenges

B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), a leader in civil engineering and construction, reported its Q4FY25 revenue at Rs.297.35 crore, marking an 18.58% hike from the previous quarter's Rs.250.75 crore despite incurring a loss of Rs.3.26 crore.

The firm's annual revenue for FY25 reached Rs.1179.76 crore, a decrease from Rs.1256.76 crore in FY24, with a profit after tax of Rs.27.47 crore. New orders totaling Rs.1618 crore were acquired, closing the order book at Rs.3021 crore by March 31, 2025.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of B L Kashyap, expressed optimism, citing operational efficiency and cost management as key to overcoming challenges in the infrastructure sector. The company's diversified order book and strategy position it well to capitalize on opportunities in various markets.

