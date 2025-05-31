Left Menu

B L Kashyap & Sons Reports Resilient Q4 Growth Amid Sector Challenges

B L Kashyap & Sons Limited, a key player in civil engineering and construction, saw a Q4FY25 revenue rise of 18.58% to Rs.297.35 crore, despite macroeconomic hurdles. The company's FY25 consolidated revenue stood at Rs.1179.76 crore with new orders of Rs.1618 crore, highlighting strategic project execution and optimism for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:28 IST
B L Kashyap & Sons Reports Resilient Q4 Growth Amid Sector Challenges
Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), a leader in civil engineering and construction, reported its Q4FY25 revenue at Rs.297.35 crore, marking an 18.58% hike from the previous quarter's Rs.250.75 crore despite incurring a loss of Rs.3.26 crore.

The firm's annual revenue for FY25 reached Rs.1179.76 crore, a decrease from Rs.1256.76 crore in FY24, with a profit after tax of Rs.27.47 crore. New orders totaling Rs.1618 crore were acquired, closing the order book at Rs.3021 crore by March 31, 2025.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of B L Kashyap, expressed optimism, citing operational efficiency and cost management as key to overcoming challenges in the infrastructure sector. The company's diversified order book and strategy position it well to capitalize on opportunities in various markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025