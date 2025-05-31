Swan Energy's Strategic Moves Amidst Financial Fluctuations

Swan Energy Limited, a prominent Indian conglomerate, has announced a net loss of Rs 22.34 crore for the March quarter, attributing this to reduced income.

The company, known for its diverse business ventures in textiles, real estate, oil and gas, and shipbuilding, had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 55.58 crore in the final quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to a filing with stock exchanges.

Despite the quarterly loss, Swan Energy marked a significant milestone with a 49% growth in profit after tax for FY25, alongside a 35% increase in total income. The company has bolstered its financial stance by raising Rs 3,320 crore through a qualified institutions placement, primarily for debt reduction. This move aims to reinforce operational flexibility and align with long-term strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)