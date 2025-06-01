Left Menu

DMRC Introduces Priority Frisking for Special Passengers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has launched a ‘Priority Frisking’ facility aimed at making security checks more accessible for special passengers, including persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens. The initiative, coordinated with CISF, ensures these individuals have a smoother travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:36 IST
DMRC Introduces Priority Frisking for Special Passengers
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new 'Priority Frisking' facility in partnership with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to enhance the travel experience for special category passengers. This initiative caters to those who may encounter difficulties during standard security checks, including persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

The move underscores DMRC's commitment to inclusivity, aiming to make metro travel more convenient for passengers such as women traveling with infants and individuals with visible injuries. In scenarios where eligibility is unclear, security personnel are instructed to seek relevant documentation for verification while maintaining a sensitive approach.

Both DMRC and CISF are rigorously collaborating to ensure seamless implementation, with comprehensive guidelines issued to staff to prevent inconsistency and inconvenience. By prioritizing a user-friendly metro system, DMRC reinforces its dedication to social responsibility within public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

