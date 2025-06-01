Left Menu

India Braces for Trade Shift Amid Rising Global Tariffs

India faces potential trade diversions due to new US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Top steel industry leaders stress the importance of proactive trade measures to protect domestic production. With rising imports and declining exports, India remains a net importer of steel, prompting calls for protective policies.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:40 IST
India Braces for Trade Shift Amid Rising Global Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, sparking concerns about global trade shifts. President Trump aims to shield US industries, leading to possible implications for Indian steel production and pricing.

The US has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, sparking concerns about global trade shifts. President Trump aims to shield US industries, leading to possible implications for Indian steel production and pricing.

India continues to import more steel than it exports, maintaining its status as a net importer. Industry leaders stress the urgency of protective policies to mitigate risks and ensure a thriving local market amidst global tariff changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

