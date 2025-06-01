India Braces for Trade Shift Amid Rising Global Tariffs

Top steel executives warn of potential trade diversions into India following new US tariff hikes on steel and aluminum imports. JSW Steel and AMNS India highlight the need for timely protective measures to safeguard the domestic industry.

The US has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, sparking concerns about global trade shifts. President Trump aims to shield US industries, leading to possible implications for Indian steel production and pricing.

India continues to import more steel than it exports, maintaining its status as a net importer. Industry leaders stress the urgency of protective policies to mitigate risks and ensure a thriving local market amidst global tariff changes.

