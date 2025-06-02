Left Menu

Sonny's Enterprises Opens Global Capability Center in Pune

Sonny's Enterprises has inaugurated a new Global Capability Center in Pune, India, aiming to drive technological innovation in car wash equipment. With plans to expand its workforce significantly, the center will enhance Sonny's global operations and foster collaboration across regions.

SONNY'S Enterprises India team with CEO, CTO & EVP at World Trade Center, Pune inauguration. Image Credit: ANI
Sonny's Enterprises, the world's largest manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, has announced the launch of its new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India. The inauguration marks a strategic move to bolster the company's technology investment and deliver superior resources to car wash operators worldwide.

Situated in Pune, the new center will be a hub for technological advancement, focusing on the development of the Quivio ecosystem, Sonny's proprietary software, and hardware suite. Currently employing 25 individuals, the center aims to expand its workforce to 100 by year's end, enhancing capabilities in engineering, data science, and customer operations. CEO Curt Hutchins emphasized the significance of India's talent and infrastructure, saying this initiative will accelerate innovation and strengthen customer value globally.

Integrating closely with Sonny's North American teams, the Pune GCC will facilitate cross-regional collaboration. The center is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and furthering employee development in line with Sonny's values. Chief Technology Officer Eashwer Srinivasan highlighted Pune's skilled workforce in advancing their technology suite. The opening aligns with Sonny's momentum in expanding solutions for car wash operators, noted Tim Elhefnawy, EVP of Business and Digital Transformation. He stated the Pune center enhances their capacity for rapid enterprise-wide transformation, supporting continuous improvement.

