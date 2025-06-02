Tariff Wars: Global Trade's Uncertain Future

In the aftermath of Ramadan, the international trade arena was disrupted as US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal import tariffs, sparking concerns of a widespread economic upheaval.

The Tax Foundation highlighted reasons for the US implementing these tariffs, pointing to declining industrial competitiveness and widening economic disparities, as discussed during a US Congress hearing.

The imposed tariffs risk exacerbating trade issues, with researchers arguing that such measures could lead to recessions if trading partners retaliate, thus necessitating strategic negotiations to stabilize trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)