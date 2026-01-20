Left Menu

Indonesia's Currency Crisis: Political Moves Stir Investor Jitters

Indonesia's finance minister assured the central bank's independence amid concerns of government interference, which affected the rupiah. The situation worsened with President Prabowo’s decision to nominate his nephew as the new central bank governor, raising investor concerns about fiscal health and monetary policy autonomy.

20-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reassure investors, Indonesia's finance minister pledged to uphold the central bank's independence after fears of government interference led the rupiah to a record low. The currency's slump, reaching 16,985 against the dollar, was triggered by President Prabowo Subianto's nomination of his nephew for the Bank Indonesia governor position.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa stressed that the central bank would not be pressured into financing government development programs. Despite the rupiah's near 2% drop in January, Purbaya maintained that the nation's economic fundamentals remain robust. Meanwhile, the yield on Indonesia's 10-year government bond rose to 6.33%, reflecting market apprehensions.

Markets are attentively watching Bank Indonesia's upcoming policy meeting. Analysts expect the bank to hold interest rates steady amidst ongoing concerns about the budget deficit. Investors are wary of Prabowo's political influence and his ambitious economic growth targets, fearing an erosion of Indonesia's monetary policy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

