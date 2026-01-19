Left Menu

PV Sindhu Eyes Redemption at Indonesia Masters 2026 After India Open Exit

PV Sindhu leads India's charge at the Indonesia Masters 2026, seeking redemption after an early exit at the India Open. Despite recent setbacks, Sindhu remains optimistic. Lakshya Sen also aims to capitalise on his India Open performance alongside Indian contingents in various categories.

PV Sindhu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu is set to spearhead India's campaign at the Indonesia Masters 2026, beginning Tuesday, as she seeks redemption following an unexpected early exit at the India Open. The renowned Indian shuttler is determined to regain her form after being ousted by Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in the first round.

The loss marked Sindhu's third defeat by Nguyen, giving the Vietnamese player a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head encounters. Despite the setback at the India Open, Sindhu is optimistic about her performance at the upcoming tournament. 'It just wasn't my day,' Sindhu remarked, acknowledging the competitiveness of top-level badminton.

In the women's singles main draw, Sindhu will be supported by teammates Malvika Bansod, Tanvi Sharma, and Unnati Hooda. Adding to India's hopes, Lakshya Sen, ranked world No. 14, seeks to build on his quarterfinal appearance at the India Open, despite a loss to Taiwan's Lin Chun-Yi. India's lineup features promising talents across singles and doubles categories.

