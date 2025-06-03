Nestle India's Remarkable Rebound: From Maggi Crisis to FMCG Giant

Nestle India's turnover surged 2.5 times to Rs 20,100 crore over the past decade, recovering from the 2015 Maggi crisis, as reported in the company's latest annual report.

The company's profits from operations grew by 13.5% during this time, and market capitalisation increased nearly fourfold. Outgoing Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan, played a key role in navigating the company through the crisis.

After the Maggi noodles ban was lifted in November 2015, Nestle India broadened its product range and distribution, further enhancing its market presence. Narayanan's strategic efforts enabled the company to regain its leading position and expand into new product categories.