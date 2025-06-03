Euro Zone Bonds Rally on Hopes of ECB Rate Cut

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a significant decline, driven by a slowdown in regional inflation and hopes of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut. Germany's 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest point since May, down by 2 basis points to 2.503%. Italian and French yields also dropped, reaching three-month lows.

The latest data indicated consumer price inflation across the euro zone's 20 member countries slowed to 1.9% in May from 2.2% the previous month, dipping below the ECB's 2% target. This downturn in inflation has strengthened market expectations for a rate cut at the ECB meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, bond markets in Europe received an additional boost from a strong Japanese bond auction, providing relief amid concerns over long-term debt issuance. Analysts suggest this positive sentiment might alleviate some supply-side fears in major economies. The U.S. Treasuries were similarly buoyant, with yields falling 2 bps.