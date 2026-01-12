Venezuela's Political Landscape in Turmoil
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez emphasized the need for her government to maintain political power to protect the nation, following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Her comments, shared on social media, come amid heightened political tensions in the country.
In a bid to safeguard Venezuela's sovereignty, interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared on Sunday that retaining political power is crucial.
Her statement, disseminated via social media, follows the recent U.S. intervention and the apprehension of the country's President, Nicolas Maduro.
The political climate in Venezuela remains fraught with uncertainty as the interim government navigates this tumultuous period.
