Incuspaze Expands Horizons with FlexLeaze
Incuspaze launches FlexLeaze to offer comprehensive office leasing solutions, targeting Rs 150-175 crore revenue this fiscal. Co-founder and CEO Rahul Sarin leads the venture. FlexLeaze leverages strategic partnerships and a market shift towards scalable office solutions to drive its offerings in fit-out leasing and asset management.
Incuspaze, a prominent player in the co-working sector, has diversified its portfolio by launching a new company, FlexLeaze, focused on end-to-end office leasing solutions. The company aims to generate a revenue of Rs 150-175 crore this fiscal year.
Founded in 2016, Incuspaze has expanded its footprint significantly, boasting over 50 centres across 18 cities, covering a total of 40 lakh square feet. This latest venture sees Gurugram-based company appoint Rahul Sarin as co-founder and CEO of FlexLeaze.
FlexLeaze embarks on redefining corporate asset management, offering innovative leasing solutions such as the 'Fitout-as-a-Service' model. This approach enables businesses to enjoy improved cash flow and enhanced financial stability while circumventing the burdens of asset ownership.
