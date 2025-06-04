Incuspaze Expands Horizons with FlexLeaze

Incuspaze, a prominent player in the co-working sector, has diversified its portfolio by launching a new company, FlexLeaze, focused on end-to-end office leasing solutions. The company aims to generate a revenue of Rs 150-175 crore this fiscal year.

Founded in 2016, Incuspaze has expanded its footprint significantly, boasting over 50 centres across 18 cities, covering a total of 40 lakh square feet. This latest venture sees Gurugram-based company appoint Rahul Sarin as co-founder and CEO of FlexLeaze.

FlexLeaze embarks on redefining corporate asset management, offering innovative leasing solutions such as the 'Fitout-as-a-Service' model. This approach enables businesses to enjoy improved cash flow and enhanced financial stability while circumventing the burdens of asset ownership.

