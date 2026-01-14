Left Menu

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Shines with 45% Profit Surge

ICICI Prudential Asset Management reported a significant profit after tax increase of 45% to Rs 917 crore for December 2025, compared to the previous year. Revenue rose by 23.5% to Rs 1,514.67 crore. The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share following its impressive IPO debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company announced a robust 45% year-on-year increase in profit after tax, totaling Rs 917 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. This comes in contrast to a profit of Rs 632 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 23.5% reaching Rs 1,514.67 crore, compared to Rs 1,226.66 crore from a year prior, according to the asset management firm's recent stock exchange filing.

As a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, the company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share. This is their first quarterly performance update since their remarkable stock market debut last December, where shares saw a premium opening of over 20% above the issue price of Rs 2,165.

(With inputs from agencies.)

