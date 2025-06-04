EU Expands EIB Support for 250 Clean Tech Projects Under Innovation Fund PDA

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a renewed and significantly expanded agreement to strengthen the Project Development Assistance (PDA) program under the EU’s Innovation Fund. The aim is to boost advisory support for hundreds of high-potential decarbonisation projects that are key to achieving the EU’s ambitious climate and industrial transformation goals.

This enhanced cooperation aligns with the European Union’s Clean Industrial Deal—a strategic initiative designed to accelerate the deployment of net-zero technologies, promote green innovation, and safeguard the competitiveness of EU industries in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

Support for 250 Projects Between 2025 and 2028

The renewed PDA agreement will see the EIB Advisory services support up to 250 projects between 2025 and 2028, a major leap from the 62 projects supported under the first phase. Backed by an increased budget of €90 million—up from €24 million—the program will now offer broader sectoral coverage, enhanced accessibility, and faster technical assistance.

“PDA has already helped bring forward dozens of innovative decarbonisation projects, and this expansion represents a strategic step forward,” said an EU Commission official. “By enabling tailored support to a greater number of applicants, including those not selected in previous rounds, we are accelerating the energy transition across all regions and sectors.”

Proven Track Record

Of the 62 projects assisted in the first phase of the PDA program:

16 projects went on to win Innovation Fund grants.

7 projects received national or alternative European funding.

1 project was designated as a Project of Common Interest under EU regulations.

These results highlight PDA’s critical role in transforming early-stage ideas into bankable, large-scale industrial decarbonisation ventures.

Expanded Sectoral Scope

The renewed PDA program will now include:

Low-carbon and net-zero mobility (maritime, road, and rail sectors)

Energy-efficient buildings

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Hydrogen infrastructure

Green chemicals and sustainable fuels

Waste heat recovery and energy storage

This expansion reflects updates to the EU Emission Trading System (EU ETS), which now includes these sectors within the eligible scope for Innovation Fund support.

Focus on Accessibility, Small-Scale Projects, and Balance

To ensure a more inclusive and balanced distribution of support, the new PDA phase includes several enhancements:

New Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): These will monitor sectoral and geographical distribution, ensuring that support reaches underrepresented regions and sectors.

Dedicated pathways for small-scale and early-stage projects: Acknowledging the challenges faced by less mature proposals, PDA will tailor assistance to de-risk innovative solutions at earlier development stages.

'First-come, first-served' Open PDA channel: Project promoters can now apply directly to the EIB Advisory through an open-access model. This will enable faster assessments and allow for targeted support without waiting for a new Innovation Fund call cycle.

How It Works

The EIB Advisory team will assess incoming proposals under the new Open PDA system to determine:

The project’s alignment with decarbonisation objectives

The technical and financial challenges it faces

Its potential impact and replicability

The extent to which PDA could enhance the project’s maturity and bankability

If the project qualifies, EIB Advisory will provide customized assistance in areas such as:

Feasibility and techno-economic studies

Business model development

Risk assessment and mitigation

Financing structure optimization

Legal and procurement strategies

Support for Innovation Fund resubmissions

Reinforcing Europe’s Clean Tech Leadership

The PDA programme directly supports the EU’s broader ambitions to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, promote a sustainable industrial base, and lead the global clean energy transition.

It also serves the EIB’s role as the “EU Climate Bank,” with the bank committing to align all its activities with the Paris Agreement and mobilize over €1 trillion in sustainable investment by 2030.

“This initiative helps bridge the gap between concept and execution,” said an EIB representative. “Too often, promising projects fail due to a lack of technical maturity or financial clarity. PDA offers tailored advice at the most critical development stages, ensuring that more clean tech solutions reach deployment.”

Next Steps

With the renewed PDA agreement in effect, the EIB and European Commission encourage project developers, especially those who were previously unsuccessful in securing Innovation Fund grants, to take advantage of the expanded advisory services.

Open PDA applications are now being accepted on a rolling basis. Interested promoters can contact the EIB Advisory Services directly, with reviews carried out continuously.

The new PDA agreement marks a bold step toward a smarter, faster, and more inclusive approach to scaling up Europe’s clean industrial revolution.