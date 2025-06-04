Left Menu

Revolutionizing AI: LandingAI’s Strategic Collaboration with FPT AI Factory

LandingAI partners with FPT to develop advanced Visual AI products using powerful NVIDIA GPUs. This collaboration enhances multi-task visual processing and accelerates AI model deployment, optimizing efficiency and lowering costs. AI market growth is set to reach $52.6 billion by 2030, emphasizing the importance of cutting-edge infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:10 IST
LandingAI utilizes FPT AI Factory to accelerate the Visual AI platform. Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

LandingAI, a frontrunner in agentic vision technologies, has partnered with FPT to leverage the AI Factory's advanced infrastructure. This collaboration aims to develop and refine Visual AI products, pushing the boundaries of human-like visual recognition capabilities.

Founded by AI visionary Dr. Andrew Ng, LandingAI employs a unique agentic AI framework to tackle complex visual tasks using unstructured data in diverse fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. The company's tools automatically detect objects, extract information, and analyze visual data with high precision.

The partnership with FPT enhances LandingAI's ability to deploy large-scale AI models effectively. Utilizing the H100 GPUs by NVIDIA, the AI Factory ensures swift development cycles, bolsters visual processing, and promotes efficient new feature rollouts, essential for businesses navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

