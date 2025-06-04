Left Menu

Supreme Facility Management Secures Landmark Contracts with Lear Corporation and Tata Technologies

Supreme Facility Management Limited has struck major deals in employee transportation and housekeeping services with Lear Corporation and Tata Technologies. These contracts signify a pivotal expansion in both the automotive sector and integrated facility management space, enhancing SFML's role as a scalable, tech-driven service provider.

In a strategic move to bolster its market standing, Supreme Facility Management Limited (SFML) has clinched substantial contracts with industry giants Lear Corporation and Tata Technologies. This development fortifies SFML's footprint in both the transport and integrated facility management domains.

The agreement with Lear Corporation in Chennai is set to commence in June 2025, involving state-of-the-art employee transportation solutions. This initiative is projected to generate Rs50 lakh monthly over three years, representing a significant revenue stream and enhancing SFML's reputation in the automotive sector.

Concurrently, Tata Technologies has appointed SFML for comprehensive housekeeping services. This project, starting in July 2025, is anticipated to add Rs30 lakh per month to the company's revenues, emphasizing SFML's expertise and consistency in delivering high-quality IFM services. These partnerships reflect SFML's strategic focus on operational excellence and customer-centric solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

