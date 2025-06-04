Bata India's Bold Steps for Volume-Driven Growth

Bata India is on a mission to achieve a volume-driven revenue growth trajectory over the next five years, primarily focusing on middle-class consumers. In a recent earnings call, Managing Director & CEO Gunjan Shah emphasized the company's intent to remain relevant to its core market by resetting cost structures to offer value propositions.

The company retains a robust 80:20 ratio in its store expansion strategy between franchise and company-owned outlets, currently operating over 624 franchise stores. Brands like Hush Puppies and Power remain strong contributors, accounting for about 20% of the group's revenue.

Despite tight demand conditions, Bata India adopts an aggressive approach across various levers, targeting value-for-money offerings to attract cost-sensitive customers. Shah revealed notable success in the Floatz business, projecting revenues to double to Rs 200 crore this year.

