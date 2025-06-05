Left Menu

VTDS Appoints SatyaVani as Consultant for Jhansi Defence Facility

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has appointed SatyaVani Projects as their consulting partner for a new defence facility in Jhansi. With a focus on state-of-the-art design, the partnership aims to enhance India's indigenous defence production, contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:31 IST
Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Appoints SatyaVani Projects and Consultants for Jhansi Defence Facility. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), a key player in India's homegrown defence industry, announced the appointment of Mr. P. Surya Prakash from SatyaVani Projects and Consultants Pvt. Ltd. as the lead Architectural and Engineering consultant for its upcoming defence production site in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

This appointment comes after VTDS secured a 20-hectare plot in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor via a lease agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. SatyaVani Projects will spearhead the master planning and architectural design of the new facility, which focuses on small arms and ammunition production. The designs will prioritize operational efficiency, safety, and adherence to global defence manufacturing standards.

Mr. Sahil Luthra, the Founder & Managing Director of VTDS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with the company's vision for a cutting-edge, self-reliant defence manufacturing system. Co-Founder & Director Ms. Prikansha Luthra highlighted the site's role in supporting regional economic growth and India's defence production capabilities. The collaboration underscores VTDS's dedication to advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and fostering local employment and industrial growth in Bundelkhand.

Latest News

