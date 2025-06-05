Bank of Montreal Strengthens U.S. Operations with Key Appointments

In a strategic move to bolster its U.S. operations, the Bank of Montreal has appointed Aron Levine, a former Bank of America executive, as the head of its U.S. business. This decision is part of a broader initiative by the Canadian financial institution to expand its market presence south of the border.

Levine, who brings over three decades of industry experience from his time at Bank of America, will oversee BMO's U.S. personal and business banking, commercial banking, and wealth management divisions. The appointments come as the bank seeks to leverage its recent acquisitions and enhance its return on equity in the U.S. market.

In addition to Levine's appointment, BMO has named Tony Sciarrino and Kristin Milchanowski to key roles, emphasizing the bank's commitment to growth outside Canada. These executive changes signal a new era for BMO as it capitalizes on the $16 billion acquisition of Bank of the West in 2023.