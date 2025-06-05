Left Menu

CIL Partners for Rail Infrastructure Boost with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway

Coal India Ltd (CIL) signed a non-binding MoU with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation to enhance rail infrastructure. This joint venture aims to improve coal transportation for CIL, a major player in domestic coal production. CIL targets increased production and offtake in FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:17 IST
CIL Partners for Rail Infrastructure Boost with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its transportation capabilities, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has teamed up with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. The two entities entered a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to jointly develop rail infrastructure supporting the coal giant and its various branches.

The non-binding agreement was signed in Kolkata, marking a pivotal step for CIL, which is responsible for over 80% of India's coal production. The partnership seeks to streamline coal movement, addressing significant production and offtake targets set for the coming fiscal years.

This collaboration leverages the strengths of the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation, a joint venture between major ports and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, to provide efficient rail systems that promise to enhance the capacity and throughput of coal transport systems at ports nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025