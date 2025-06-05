CIL Partners for Rail Infrastructure Boost with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway

In a strategic move to bolster its transportation capabilities, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has teamed up with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. The two entities entered a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to jointly develop rail infrastructure supporting the coal giant and its various branches.

The non-binding agreement was signed in Kolkata, marking a pivotal step for CIL, which is responsible for over 80% of India's coal production. The partnership seeks to streamline coal movement, addressing significant production and offtake targets set for the coming fiscal years.

This collaboration leverages the strengths of the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation, a joint venture between major ports and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, to provide efficient rail systems that promise to enhance the capacity and throughput of coal transport systems at ports nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)