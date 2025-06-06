Soaring Controversies: The High Cost of Retrofitting Air Force One

The U.S. military's recent decision to retrofit a Qatari luxury Boeing 747 into the new Air Force One could rack up a bill of hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Air Force Secretary Troy Meink. The jet, gifted by Qatar, requires extensive modifications to serve as the presidential aircraft.

Key upgrades will include advanced security systems, enhanced communication capabilities to thwart espionage, and missile defense mechanisms. Estimates suggest the retrofitting cost may approach $400 million, although Democratic lawmakers argue it could surpass $1 billion. Meink assures that many of these expenses align with expected Air Force expenditures.

Despite legal challenges and political debates concerning foreign gifts, both Qatar and President Trump downplay ethical issues. With past delays in the Air Force One program, the newly modified aircraft may not be operational until 2027, years behind the original timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)