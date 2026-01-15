Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Clash Over Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China

Amid concerns over eroding America's AI lead and potential militarization by Beijing, U.S. lawmakers and former officials have questioned President Trump's decision to allow Nvidia's AI chip sales to China. Critics argue it endangers national security, while supporters claim it checks Chinese competitors, despite imposing export regulations.

Updated: 15-01-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated debate, U.S. lawmakers scrutinized President Trump's decision to let Nvidia sell advanced AI chips in China, worried it could undermine national security by empowering Beijing's military capabilities.

Matt Pottinger, an ex-senior White House advisor, criticized this move, warning of potential boosts to China's military modernization, including nuclear and cyber warfare.

While some Republican lawmakers echoed such concerns, others supported the decision citing new export regulations. Democratic lawmakers harshly condemned the policy, calling it detrimental to America's AI advantage.

