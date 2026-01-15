U.S. Lawmakers Clash Over Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China

In a heated debate, U.S. lawmakers scrutinized President Trump's decision to let Nvidia sell advanced AI chips in China, worried it could undermine national security by empowering Beijing's military capabilities.

Matt Pottinger, an ex-senior White House advisor, criticized this move, warning of potential boosts to China's military modernization, including nuclear and cyber warfare.

While some Republican lawmakers echoed such concerns, others supported the decision citing new export regulations. Democratic lawmakers harshly condemned the policy, calling it detrimental to America's AI advantage.

