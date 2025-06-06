Modi Unveils World's Highest Rail Bridge Over Chenab in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, a project completed at a staggering cost of Rs 1,486 crore over more than eight years. The premier, seen walking atop the bridge with the tricolour flag, also marked the opening of India's inaugural cable-stayed rail bridge over river Anji.

The Chenab rail bridge is an engineering marvel, situated at an imposing height of 359 metres above the river, surpassing even the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 35 metres. Spanning 1,315 meters, the steel arch bridge has been meticulously constructed to withstand seismic and wind challenges inherent to the region.

Marking a pivotal part of the 111-kilometer rail stretch from Katra to Banihal, the bridge construction received approval in 2002, although actual work commenced in 2017. The Anji bridge, notable for its asymmetrical cable-stayed design, crosses the Anji river amidst the geologically turbulent terrain of the Himalayas, further showcasing India's advance in infrastructure solutions.