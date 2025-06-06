Vande Bharat Trains Offer Scenic Journey through Kashmir's Majestic Landscapes

The Vande Bharat trains, recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have revolutionized travel between Katra and Srinagar, cutting travel time significantly while offering breathtaking views of Kashmir's beautiful terrains.

The journey traverses engineering wonders including the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River, providing a captivating visual experience. This new rail link is anticipated to greatly enhance tourism in the region.

Social media has lauded the route as 'India's Switzerland', highlighting its potential to change perceptions of the Jammu region. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized its scenic value and potential to alleviate highway congestion.