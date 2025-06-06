Vande Bharat Trains Offer Scenic Journey through Kashmir's Majestic Landscapes
The inauguration of Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar marks a new era in transportation, offering travelers an unforgettable journey through Kashmir's stunning landscapes. This route, featuring engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge, promises to boost tourism and provide year-round connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.
- Country:
- India
The Vande Bharat trains, recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have revolutionized travel between Katra and Srinagar, cutting travel time significantly while offering breathtaking views of Kashmir's beautiful terrains.
The journey traverses engineering wonders including the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River, providing a captivating visual experience. This new rail link is anticipated to greatly enhance tourism in the region.
Social media has lauded the route as 'India's Switzerland', highlighting its potential to change perceptions of the Jammu region. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized its scenic value and potential to alleviate highway congestion.
