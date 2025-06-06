ThinkMarkets Launches ThinkRewards Loyalty Programme for SA Traders

ThinkMarkets, the globally recognized multi-asset online broker regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has officially launched ThinkRewards, a comprehensive loyalty programme tailored specifically for its South African client base. The initiative is designed to reward both new and long-time traders for their consistent engagement with the firm’s cutting-edge ThinkTrader platform.

ThinkRewards marks a strategic step in ThinkMarkets’ customer-first approach, incentivizing trading activity while creating a more engaging and rewarding trading environment.

How ThinkRewards Works: Points, Tiers, and Perks

At the heart of the programme is a tiered structure, allowing users to earn reward points with every trade they execute. These points can then be redeemed for trading credits or cash, offering direct, tangible value for continued client engagement.

The five-tier system includes:

Classic

Silver (entry tier for all new and existing clients)

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

As clients accumulate points, they progress through the tiers, with each new level offering increased earning potential, exclusive perks, and higher redemption value. The platform also promises seasonal multipliers and special bonuses for events, holidays, and client referrals—adding extra layers of excitement and reward.

Technology-Driven, Fully Automated Experience

ThinkRewards is seamlessly integrated into the ThinkMarkets client portal, with all functionalities fully automated for ease of use. Clients can view their current tier status, accumulated points, and redemption options via their ThinkTrader dashboard.

The programme is accessible exclusively through the ThinkTrader platform, ThinkMarkets’ flagship trading environment known for its robust features, advanced charting tools, AI-powered trade signals, and multi-device support.

Special Feature: 3x Points on NFP Fridays

A highlight of the programme is the “NFP Friday” bonus, where traders can earn triple points on popular instruments during the release of the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data. This initiative aims to enhance trading activity during one of the market’s most volatile and high-impact events, adding an exciting twist for ThinkMarkets clients.

Executive Insights: Commitment to Client Loyalty

Speaking on the launch, Nauman Anees, Co-CEO of ThinkMarkets, emphasized the company’s dedication to client retention and satisfaction:

“At ThinkMarkets, we’re committed to recognizing our loyal South African traders and rewarding them every time they trade. Our success relies heavily on maintaining a happy, loyal client base, so it’s important for us to continually explore new ways to encourage them to stay. That’s why we’re excited to launch initiatives like ThinkRewards, designed to enhance the trading experience on ThinkTrader and provide even more value to our clients.”

ThinkMarkets: Expanding Global Presence with a Local Touch

With licenses from the FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and other global regulators, ThinkMarkets has consistently demonstrated a commitment to regulatory integrity and client protection. Its focus on South Africa reflects the country’s growing reputation as a dynamic financial market and vibrant hub of retail trading activity.

ThinkMarkets’ continued investment in the region, including localized customer support and promotional campaigns, has positioned it as one of the most trusted brokers among South African traders.

Get Started with ThinkRewards

South African clients can access ThinkRewards by logging into their ThinkMarkets client portal. Whether you're a novice trader or seasoned investor, the programme is designed to reward consistency, encourage loyalty, and make trading more rewarding than ever before.

For full details on ThinkRewards, including current promotions, tier requirements, and point redemption terms, visit the official website at www.ThinkMarkets.com.