Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out Exciting Financing Scheme for Grand Vitara Upgrades

Maruti Suzuki India is introducing a new financing scheme for existing customers to upgrade to its Grand Vitara SUV. The plan offers affordable EMIs with return options, initially launching in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Success may lead to wider availability, including the upcoming e-VITARA model.

Updated: 06-06-2025 19:28 IST
  Country:
  India

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled a financing scheme on Friday aimed at facilitating existing customers' upgrade to its mid-sized SUV, Grand Vitara. The new plan features reduced EMIs, starting from Rs 9,999 per month, making it more accessible compared to standard finance schemes, according to Partho Banerjee, the company's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales.

The initiative allows customers to return the vehicle after 5 years or 75,000 kilometers at an assured value of 50 percent of the vehicle's cost. Customers also have options to buy back or exchange the vehicle, further easing the upgrading process.

Initially, the scheme will launch in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. If successful, Maruti Suzuki plans to roll out the financing option to other cities as well as other models, including their upcoming e-VITARA. As the program unfolds, the company celebrated crossing 3 lakh units in cumulative sales for the Grand Vitara within 32 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

