Left Menu

India: Ascending to Economic Prowess through AI and Technological Innovation

India's economy is rapidly expanding, predicted to reach USD 30 trillion by 2047, driven by AI and technological advancements. Recent government initiatives, such as the Make in India program and indigenization of key industries, are pivotal. Consul General Pratik Mathur highlights these developments at a Shanghai business forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:52 IST
India: Ascending to Economic Prowess through AI and Technological Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

India's economy is on a significant upswing, anticipated to grow to USD 30 trillion by 2047. This rapid expansion is driven by advances in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, positioning the country as a global powerhouse. India recently surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy and is preparing to overtake Germany next, as per the remarks shared by Pratik Mathur, India's Consul General of Shanghai, at an influential business forum in Shanghai.

Mathur emphasized India's strategic positioning during his speech, highlighting the nation as a rising IT superpower particularly well-placed to benefit from the ongoing industrial revolution 4.0. India's economic advantage is aided by its youthful demographics and consumption-driven middle class.

The Indian government's proactive measures, such as the Make in India initiative aimed at promoting manufacturing, along with various tax incentives, are catalyzing this growth. These policies are reflected in India's status as the second-largest mobile phone producer, reinforcing its emerging industrial might, according to Mathur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025