India: Ascending to Economic Prowess through AI and Technological Innovation
India's economy is rapidly expanding, predicted to reach USD 30 trillion by 2047, driven by AI and technological advancements. Recent government initiatives, such as the Make in India program and indigenization of key industries, are pivotal. Consul General Pratik Mathur highlights these developments at a Shanghai business forum.
India's economy is on a significant upswing, anticipated to grow to USD 30 trillion by 2047. This rapid expansion is driven by advances in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, positioning the country as a global powerhouse. India recently surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy and is preparing to overtake Germany next, as per the remarks shared by Pratik Mathur, India's Consul General of Shanghai, at an influential business forum in Shanghai.
Mathur emphasized India's strategic positioning during his speech, highlighting the nation as a rising IT superpower particularly well-placed to benefit from the ongoing industrial revolution 4.0. India's economic advantage is aided by its youthful demographics and consumption-driven middle class.
The Indian government's proactive measures, such as the Make in India initiative aimed at promoting manufacturing, along with various tax incentives, are catalyzing this growth. These policies are reflected in India's status as the second-largest mobile phone producer, reinforcing its emerging industrial might, according to Mathur.
