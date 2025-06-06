Navigating the Future: India's Ambitious Path in Livestock Exports

In a bid to galvanize India's livestock export industry, APEDA and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) hosted a strategic roundtable workshop in the national capital. Key government and industry stakeholders gathered to discuss strategies for enhancing India's competitive edge in the global livestock market.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, emphasized the importance of quality enhancement and robust disease control in positioning India as a leader in livestock exports. With strategic investments, the nation aims for a 20% export increase, focusing on high-value segments, according to Upadhyaya's keynote address.

Varsha Joshi, DAHD's Additional Secretary, highlighted the department's initiatives in designating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free zones and ensuring quality through better supply chain management. With notable inter-ministerial coordination, India aims to unlock new markets and leverage free trade agreements to strengthen its livestock export sector.

