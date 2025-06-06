Left Menu

Navigating the Future: India's Ambitious Path in Livestock Exports

A roundtable workshop organized by APEDA and DAHD in the capital explored the future of India's livestock export industry. Key officials discussed enhancing quality, improving disease control, expanding market access, and leveraging technology to boost India's standing in the global livestock market, aiming for a significant export increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:27 IST
Navigating the Future: India's Ambitious Path in Livestock Exports
APEDA and DAHD organise roundtable on exports of livestock and value-added products (Image: X/@APEDADOC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to galvanize India's livestock export industry, APEDA and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) hosted a strategic roundtable workshop in the national capital. Key government and industry stakeholders gathered to discuss strategies for enhancing India's competitive edge in the global livestock market.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, emphasized the importance of quality enhancement and robust disease control in positioning India as a leader in livestock exports. With strategic investments, the nation aims for a 20% export increase, focusing on high-value segments, according to Upadhyaya's keynote address.

Varsha Joshi, DAHD's Additional Secretary, highlighted the department's initiatives in designating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free zones and ensuring quality through better supply chain management. With notable inter-ministerial coordination, India aims to unlock new markets and leverage free trade agreements to strengthen its livestock export sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025