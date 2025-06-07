WTO Fish Fund Opens Grant Call to Help Developing Countries Enforce Subsidy Pact

On 6 June 2025, the World Trade Organization (WTO) officially launched its first Call for Proposals under the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism, widely known as the Fish Fund. This key initiative invites developing and least-developed country (LDC) members that have ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies to apply for targeted financial assistance aimed at strengthening their capacity to meet the obligations under this historic accord.

The launch marks a critical milestone in global efforts to curb harmful fisheries subsidies, promote sustainable marine practices, and safeguard the livelihoods of millions who depend on fisheries resources.

Empowering Implementation Through Financial and Technical Support

Eligible WTO members that have ratified the agreement can now submit proposals for two categories of funding:

Project Preparation Grants of up to USD 50,000 : These support preliminary activities such as legal gap analyses, impact assessments, stakeholder consultations, and national planning processes.

Project Grants of up to USD 300,000: These fund the implementation of concrete projects such as establishing fisheries monitoring systems, developing regulatory frameworks, training enforcement officers, and modernizing data collection tools.

The call will remain open until 9 September 2025, but in the event that the agreement enters into force prior to that date, the deadline will be extended by one additional month.

High-Level Endorsement and the Road Ahead

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the significance of this funding mechanism. “A vital feature of this historic Agreement is that it provides funding for developing and least-developed country members to receive technical assistance and capacity-building support to implement the new disciplines and improve fisheries management,” she stated.

She called the call for proposals “a first but significant step” in turning the agreement into “lasting, transformative change for livelihoods and marine fisheries.” She also extended her gratitude to current and future donors contributing to the Fish Fund.

Global Backing and the Countdown to Enforcement

As of now, 101 WTO members have submitted their instruments of acceptance for the Agreement. For it to enter into force, a total of 111 instruments are required. Once this threshold is met, both the agreement and associated funding activities will become fully operational.

The Fish Fund has received approximately CHF 14.5 million (over USD 17.5 million) in contributions and pledges from a wide array of donor countries. These include:

Asia-Pacific: Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Europe: European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom

Middle East: United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada

This robust financial support is a testament to the global recognition of the need to eliminate subsidies that contribute to overfishing and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

How the Fish Fund Operates

Established under Article 7 of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, the Fish Fund is managed by the WTO in close cooperation with key international partners:

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

World Bank

Together, these institutions offer both financial and technical expertise to assist eligible members in navigating the complexities of compliance and sustainable fisheries governance.

Strategic Goals of the Agreement

Adopted at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in 2022, the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is the first multilateral trade agreement to focus squarely on environmental sustainability. Its primary objectives include:

Prohibiting subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing

Eliminating support for IUU fishing

Promoting transparency and accountability in fisheries subsidy practices

Encouraging international cooperation on marine resource management

The agreement also affirms the special needs of developing and LDC members by embedding provisions for technical support and capacity-building—thus ensuring that environmental reforms do not come at the expense of economic equity.

Application and Evaluation Process

Applicants can access the submission portal via the WTO Fish Fund website, which also features detailed guidelines and a downloadable fact sheet titled “How to Access Funding — Opening the Call for Proposals.”

Proposals will be reviewed by the Fish Fund Steering Committee, which is responsible for evaluating submissions and overseeing fund disbursement. Evaluations will consider project feasibility, alignment with the agreement’s objectives, institutional capacity, and expected impacts on sustainable fisheries management.

A Turning Point for Global Marine Stewardship

With the Call for Proposals now open, the Fish Fund offers a transformative opportunity for developing and least-developed countries to reinforce their commitment to ocean sustainability while securing vital economic interests. As the world draws closer to full implementation of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, this initiative represents a collaborative leap forward—blending trade policy, environmental conservation, and developmental equity.