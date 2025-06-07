Strategic Jetty Unveiling Boosts Coast Guard Operations
A new coast guard jetty has been inaugurated at Vizhinjam to enhance safe berthing and quick deployment of surface assets. The jetty was officially opened by Director General S Paramesh and features dimensions conducive to current vessels. It was constructed by RTF Infra Pvt Ltd under the state's direction.
A new coast guard jetty designed to improve berthing safety and expedite the deployment of surface assets was inaugurated at Vizhinjam on Saturday, officials announced.
Director General S Paramesh of the Indian Coast Guard led the inauguration ceremony. The event also saw the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma and other notable figures.
The jetty was constructed by RTF Infra Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the Harbour Engineering Department of the Kerala State Government and is expected to significantly enhance logistical operations for the Coast Guard.
