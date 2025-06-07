Left Menu

Little Caesars Makes a Grand Entry into the Indian Market

Little Caesars, the world's third-largest pizza chain, is entering the Indian market, marking its 30th global expansion. The brand plans to open its first outlet in Delhi-NCR, partnering with Harnessing Harvest, amid a rapidly growing Indian pizza market and competition from global and local brands.

Updated: 07-06-2025 17:52 IST
  • India

Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain globally, is making its foray into the Indian market, marking the brand's 30th international expansion. The Michigan-based company, also recognized as the world's largest family-owned pizza chain, has aligned with Harnessing Harvest to open its first outlet in Delhi-NCR this October.

Paula Vissing, President of Global Retail at Little Caesars, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating that their unique menu could potentially captivate the Indian palate. The move signals the brand's ambition to tap into the fast-growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector in India, distinguished by its promising market outlook.

Recent IMARC Group data revealed that India's pizza market, currently valued at USD 5.3 billion, is anticipated to grow to USD 11.8 billion by 2033, driven by a 9.24% CAGR. With formidable competitors such as Domino's and Pizza Hut already entrenched, Little Caesars aims to secure its position in this competitive landscape.

