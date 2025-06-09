Left Menu

Zaggle's Strategic Acquisitions: Transforming India's Spend Management Market

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited strengthens its market position with the acquisition of Dice and GreenEdge Enterprises for ₹150 crore. Following four strategic acquisitions, Zaggle's portfolio of spend management solutions expands significantly, aligning with its goal to become a $1 billion revenue enterprise in the coming years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading player in India's spend management industry, has announced the acquisition of Dice and GreenEdge Enterprises in a deal valued at ₹150 crore. This move marks Zaggle's fourth strategic acquisition within four months, totaling nearly ₹215 crore in investments.

The acquisitions of Dice, an AI-driven spend management platform, and GreenEdge Enterprises, a golf travel and rewards solutions provider, are set to significantly boost Zaggle's portfolio. These deals further Zaggle's ambition to become a $1 billion revenue enterprise in the next five to seven years.

By integrating Dice's customer base, which includes major enterprises like Tata AIA and Bajaj Electricals, Zaggle is poised to enhance its product offerings and market reach, both domestically and internationally. With a diverse range of financial technology products, Zaggle stands as a key player in the spend management sector.

