Audi A4 Signature Edition: A New Pinnacle of Luxury and Style

Audi India unveils the A4 Signature Edition, blending enhanced aesthetics with sophisticated detailing. Priced at Rs 57,11,000, this limited edition includes bespoke styling elements like dynamic wheel caps, exclusive decals, and innovative Park Assist, appealing to luxury sedan enthusiasts seeking individuality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:12 IST
Representative image (Photo source: Audi India). Image Credit: ANI
Audi India has introduced the highly anticipated Audi A4 Signature Edition, showcasing a blend of exclusive design elements that promise to elevate the vehicle's premium allure and sophistication.

This latest offering is geared towards customers who appreciate refined aesthetics and a distinct luxury sedan experience. The Signature Edition flaunts unique styling enhancements, such as the elegant Audi rings entry LED lamps and dynamic wheel hub caps, which create an eye-catching visual presence.

Priced at Rs 57,11,000 (ex-showroom) and available in limited units, the Signature Edition features five striking exterior colors. As Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, emphasized, this edition offers a unique chance for customers to own a more exclusive variant, further distinguished by bespoke elements that enhance its appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

