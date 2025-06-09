Audi A4 Signature Edition: A New Pinnacle of Luxury and Style

Audi India has introduced the highly anticipated Audi A4 Signature Edition, showcasing a blend of exclusive design elements that promise to elevate the vehicle's premium allure and sophistication.

This latest offering is geared towards customers who appreciate refined aesthetics and a distinct luxury sedan experience. The Signature Edition flaunts unique styling enhancements, such as the elegant Audi rings entry LED lamps and dynamic wheel hub caps, which create an eye-catching visual presence.

Priced at Rs 57,11,000 (ex-showroom) and available in limited units, the Signature Edition features five striking exterior colors. As Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, emphasized, this edition offers a unique chance for customers to own a more exclusive variant, further distinguished by bespoke elements that enhance its appeal.

